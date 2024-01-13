WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States

A recent study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, has unveiled the enormous financial burden that smoking places on individuals and the US economy. While the adverse health effects of smoking are widely recognized, it also incurs considerable economic costs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking costs the US economy over $600 billion every year.

The Economic Burden of Smoking

In an effort to evaluate the economic impact of smoking across different states, WalletHub analyzed several factors. These included out-of-pocket costs, lost financial opportunities, healthcare expenses, and income losses due to smoking. The intention was to establish the average total cost borne by smokers in each state.

Ranking States Based on the Financial Cost of Smoking

Following their comprehensive investigation, WalletHub ranked the states based on the financial cost of smoking. This ranking took into account both yearly and lifetime expenses, revealing which states’ smokers incur the highest costs due to their smoking habits.

Unveiling the High Cost of Smoking in New York

The content on the website highlighted the substantial financial impact of smoking in New York. An average annual cost of approximately $4,705 is incurred by a pack-a-day smoker in this state. Furthermore, it was reported that the total expenditure on cigarettes for all US adults who smoke amounts to a staggering $133 billion per year. In addition to this, the healthcare expenses related to tobacco use average about $5,733 annually per smoker in New York. These figures underscore the significant toll that smoking takes on both health and finances.