Economy

WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
A recent study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, has unveiled the enormous financial burden that smoking places on individuals and the US economy. While the adverse health effects of smoking are widely recognized, it also incurs considerable economic costs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking costs the US economy over $600 billion every year.

The Economic Burden of Smoking

In an effort to evaluate the economic impact of smoking across different states, WalletHub analyzed several factors. These included out-of-pocket costs, lost financial opportunities, healthcare expenses, and income losses due to smoking. The intention was to establish the average total cost borne by smokers in each state.

Ranking States Based on the Financial Cost of Smoking

Following their comprehensive investigation, WalletHub ranked the states based on the financial cost of smoking. This ranking took into account both yearly and lifetime expenses, revealing which states’ smokers incur the highest costs due to their smoking habits.

Unveiling the High Cost of Smoking in New York

The content on the website highlighted the substantial financial impact of smoking in New York. An average annual cost of approximately $4,705 is incurred by a pack-a-day smoker in this state. Furthermore, it was reported that the total expenditure on cigarettes for all US adults who smoke amounts to a staggering $133 billion per year. In addition to this, the healthcare expenses related to tobacco use average about $5,733 annually per smoker in New York. These figures underscore the significant toll that smoking takes on both health and finances.

Economy Health United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

