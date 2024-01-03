WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

The personal finance platform, WalletHub, has released its 2024 ranking of U.S. cities based on their conduciveness for keeping New Year’s resolutions. The comprehensive list includes a total of 182 cities, with Tulsa and Oklahoma City sitting modestly at the 95th and 92nd positions, respectively.

The Assessments and Rankings

The evaluation highlighted Tulsa’s commendable performance in areas related to school and work commitments, although it indicated a weaker adherence to health-related resolutions. The list also saw Pittsburgh and Philadelphia at the 35th and 117th places respectively, with Pittsburgh underperforming in the ‘Bad-Habit Resolutions’ category and Philadelphia ranking poorly in both ‘Bad-Habit Resolutions’ and ‘School & Work Resolutions’.

Other mentions included Boise, which was ranked 54th with a total score of 51.09. While it ranked fairly well in terms of cost and safety, it fell behind in entertainment and food, prompting speculation about the reasons behind the dip from its 47th position in 2023. Orlando, FL, on the other hand, secured a respectable 6th position among the 182 cities.

Top and Bottom Cities

Seattle, Washington claimed the top spot as the city most supportive of keeping New Year’s resolutions, followed by San Francisco, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona. These cities were praised for their environments conducive to healthy living, financial stability, and career growth.

Conversely, Newark, New Jersey was identified as the least encouraging city for maintaining resolutions. The city’s poor performance was attributed to factors such as low income growth, unfavorable employment outlook, and a limited number of restaurants and parkland acres per capita.

Methodology of the Study

The WalletHub study utilized 57 relevant metrics to evaluate dimensions such as health resolutions, financial resolutions, school and work resolutions, bad-habit resolutions, and relationship resolutions. The data for the study was sourced from various organizations, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate assessment.