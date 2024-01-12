en English
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer’s Society

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society

On January 23, 2024, the Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre will host an enlightening event dubbed ‘Lunch and Learn on Memory Tips and Tricks’, set to commence at 11 a.m. The session, led by Tara Seney of the Alzheimer’s Society, aims to broaden attendees’ understanding of memory, spotlighting potential warning signs of memory loss, introducing memory aids, and detailing strategies to bolster memory retention.

Unraveling the Intricacies of Memory

The presentation will dive into the complex world of memory, providing attendees with crucial insights into the warning signs of memory loss. Seney will outline the subtle shifts in cognitive function that often precede more significant memory issues, offering a nuanced understanding of what to look for in their own experiences or those of loved ones.

Tools and Tactics for Memory Enhancement

Seney will also introduce a range of memory aids designed to support those grappling with memory issues. Practical and easy-to-implement strategies for improving memory retention will be shared, empowering attendees to take proactive steps towards cognitive health. The session will serve as a comprehensive guide to understanding and navigating memory-related concerns.

Registration and Post-Session Gathering

Event organizers encourage interested individuals to register for the session by January 19, 2024, highlighting the importance of securing a spot for this valuable learning opportunity. Following Seney’s presentation, participants will be invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch, fostering a sense of community and offering attendees the chance to discuss and digest the information presented.

The ‘Lunch and Learn on Memory Tips and Tricks’ event promises to be an informative and engaging session, offering invaluable insights into the intricacies of memory and practical strategies for maintaining cognitive health.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

