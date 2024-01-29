Wales Experiences Reduction in GP Consultations Due to Expanded Community Pharmacy Services

Wales has witnessed an unprecedented surge in community pharmacy services availability, leading to a significant reduction in GP consultations, as stated by Health Minister Eluned Morgan. These transformations are the fruit of major reforms introduced in April 2022, broadening the clinical services scope offered by community pharmacists.

A New Prescription - One Year On

A report titled 'Presgripsiwn newydd - a new prescription - one year on' sheds light on the positive influence of these services in accessing primary care. Nearly all Welsh pharmacies now provide free advice and treatment for common ailments, emergency medicine supplies, morning-after pills, and flu vaccinations through the Clinical Community Pharmacy Service (CCPS). The first year has recorded over half a million consultations, marking a vast improvement from previous years. This includes a 73.9% rise in common ailment consultations and a fivefold increase over five years.

Offloading the GP Consultations

Notably, 80% of pharmacy visitors said they would have otherwise sought a GP, indicating the CCPS has facilitated over 400,000 GP appointments. The reforms have also engendered over 2,800 pharmacists and technicians to undergo additional training to provide these services.

The Role of Pharmacist Prescribers

Pharmacist prescribers, who have received extra training, have catered to 46,000 consultations for conditions like urinary tract, ear, and skin infections, which were formerly treated by GPs. Health Minister Eluned Morgan highlighted the significant strides made in harnessing pharmacists' skills and assimilating pharmacies within primary care. Chief Pharmaceutical Officer Andrew Evans underscored the advantages of availing NHS care from skilled professionals in proximity to homes.