WakeMed Hospital System Launches Groundbreaking Gun Violence Intervention Program

A beacon of hope is about to emerge from the WakeMed hospital system, as it prepares to launch a groundbreaking hospital violence intervention program. This initiative, in partnership with community organizations dedicated to preventing gun violence, is set to redefine the approach to violence by treating it as a health issue.

Advertisment

The Intersection of Health and Gun Violence

The program, scheduled to commence next month, aims to provide trauma-informed care to victims of gun violence. Upon receiving treatment at the hospital, each victim will be assigned a case manager. This dedicated professional will identify their unique needs and connect them with resources across Wake County.

Bridging the Gap: Intervention, Care, and Follow-up Services

Advertisment

The cornerstone of this program is its comprehensive approach, encompassing intervention, care, follow-up services, and addressing social determinants of health. By fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and community organizations, the initiative seeks to create a safety net for victims, ensuring they receive the necessary support to heal and rebuild their lives.

Addressing the Root Causes

In a bold move, the program will also tackle the social determinants of health, recognizing that factors such as poverty, education, and housing can significantly impact an individual's risk of becoming a victim of gun violence. By addressing these root causes, the program aims to break the cycle of violence and create safer communities.

Advertisment

As we stand on the precipice of this monumental shift in addressing gun violence, it's clear that the WakeMed hospital system is not just treating injuries; they're investing in the future of their community. By reframing violence as a health issue and providing holistic care, they're offering a lifeline to those caught in the crossfire and a roadmap towards a safer, more compassionate society.

Key Points: