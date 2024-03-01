Wake County Enhances Healthcare Access with Reopening of Fuquay-Varina Clinic

In a significant move to improve healthcare accessibility, Wake County announces the reopening of the health clinic at the Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina. After a hiatus extending over a year due to operational challenges predating the pandemic, the facility is set to welcome patients again, beginning Monday. This development promises to bring a spectrum of essential healthcare services closer to the rapidly growing communities in southern Wake County.

Advertisment

Expanding Services to Meet Community Needs

According to Richard Hayner, the Director of the Southern Regional Center, the clinic's revival is timely, aligning with the area's demographic boom. "The population here just in this Town of Fuquay, during the last census, went up 90%," Hayner highlighted, underscoring the urgent need for accessible healthcare services. The clinic is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services, including women's health clinics, prenatal care, family planning, immunizations, child health services — a first for the center — and STD testing and treatment. This diverse range of services aims to cater to the multifaceted healthcare needs of the community.

Addressing Transportation and Accessibility Challenges

Advertisment

One of the critical issues the Southern Regional Center seeks to mitigate through its reopening is the challenge of transportation, which has been a barrier to accessing healthcare for many residents in the area. Hayner recollects the center's inception in 1996, where addressing transportation difficulties to Raleigh was a primary motivator. The problem persists today, with many community members still lacking adequate transportation means. The clinic's strategic location and the variety of services it offers are expected to significantly alleviate these challenges, making healthcare more reachable for the residents of southern Wake County.

How to Access the Clinic's Services

With the clinic's doors set to open on Monday, the community's anticipation is palpable. Those interested in availing of the clinic's services can make an appointment by calling the Southern Regional Center directly. This initiative not only marks a pivotal step in enhancing healthcare accessibility in Wake County but also demonstrates a commitment to responding to the evolving needs of its growing population.

As Wake County continues to expand, the reopening of the Southern Regional Center's health clinic in Fuquay-Varina is a beacon of progress in the quest to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare services to all its residents. This move is poised to have a lasting impact on the community, ensuring that healthcare is not a luxury but a readily available service for those in need.