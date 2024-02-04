Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter: A Year in Review, 754 Missions in 2023

In the year 2023, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, a pillar of emergency medical services, executed a staggering 754 missions, in the regions of Waikato, King Country, and Coromandel. This commendable feat included more than 400 inter-hospital transfers, over 100 medical missions, 77 dedicated to rural or remote incidents, 47 motor vehicle accidents (MVAs), six rescue missions, and 93 classified as other.

A Snapshot of the Missions

The helicopter, a lifeline for many, frequently transported patients from various hospitals, with Rotorua Hospital accounting for over 70 missions, closely followed by Waikato Hospital with 67. The Coromandel region became the epicenter of the highest number of missions, with Whangamat and Whitianga each experiencing 15 missions.

The Busiest Month and Noteworthy Cases

The month of March stood out as the busiest, with a total of 75 missions, including five in Waih. Among these was a critical case involving a teenage boy who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after suffering from seizures at Waih Beach. The crew's expertise was not limited to urban missions, as they responded to rural predicaments, including hiking, motorbike, and skiing injuries. The cases included a teenage girl with serious leg injuries from a motocross accident and a young boy with multiple injuries from a skiing incident.

Rescue Missions and Community Support

The helicopter crew also conducted rescue missions, one of which involved aiding a hunter who activated his personal locator beacon after sustaining a leg injury. The service, operating year-round, is reliant on community support and donations to maintain its operations. The community's generosity enables their life-saving work, with donations being accepted through their website.