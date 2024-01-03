VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson’s Treatment

In the North-East, a groundbreaking trial, initiated by 72-year-old Parkinson’s patient Keith Wilson, is set to probe the potential benefits of virtual reality (VR) in treating Parkinson’s Disease. Wilson, diagnosed in March 2020, has been a firm believer in the positive impact of physical activities and particularly VR on his condition. His conviction led him to raise £4,500 through a crowdfunding appeal to purchase VR headsets and fund a 24-week VR class program at Vixi Wellbeing Support.

From Personal Experience to Collective Experiment

Wilson’s personal experiences and improvements through VR sparked the idea for this trial. He hopes that the immersive technology will provide both mental stimulation and physical benefits to other Parkinson’s sufferers. The 24-week program will initially focus on Parkinson’s patients, thanks to a donation from Parkinson’s UK. However, the long-term vision is to expand the program to include dementia sufferers and individuals with other neurological conditions.

Monitoring and Evaluation

At the helm of these VR classes will be personal trainer Victoria McFaull, with the process closely monitored by Tees Valley Sport staff based at the University of Teesside. The staff will critically evaluate the program, ensuring the trial’s integrity and accuracy of results. One of the keen participants in the trial is 81-year-old John Woodhouse, diagnosed with vascular Parkinson’s Disease. Like Wilson, Woodhouse and the other participants are optimistic about the potential benefits of VR.

VR: A Beacon of Hope for Neurological Conditions

Wilson remains committed to his physical activities and immersive VR experiences, convinced that they help stimulate the production of dopamine and adrenaline, vital neurotransmitters that are deficient in Parkinson’s patients. Through this trial, he aims not only to validate his belief but also to see a broader impact, potentially opening a new frontier in the treatment of neurological disorders. The blend of technology and humanity in this initiative is not only innovative but also resonates with hope for many grappling with neurological conditions.