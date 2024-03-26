VP Shettima Announces FG's Plan for Nutrition Departments in MDAs to Combat Hunger

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently unveiled the Federal Government's initiative to establish nutrition departments across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), signifying a pivotal move towards addressing hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria. This strategic development aims at bolstering nutrition and related interventions throughout the country, marking a significant step in the nation's public health and welfare sectors.

Strategic Implementation and Advocacy

During a comprehensive briefing with the Nutrition Core Working Committee at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Shettima emphasized the importance of creating nutrition departments within key federal ministries. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance nutrition advocacy campaigns and ensure adequate funding for nutrition-related activities. Ministries such as Water Resources and Sanitation, Science and Technology, Budget and Economic Planning, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Information and National Orientation, Education, and Women Affairs are set to spearhead this development in their respective domains.

Enhancing Funding and Stakeholder Engagement

Recognizing the critical role of financing in combating nutrition and related issues, Vice President Shettima called for ambitious targets and collective stakeholder engagement in the advocacy campaign on nutrition in Nigeria. The VP's commitment to prioritizing nutrition includes the introduction of a monitoring dashboard in his office to track stakeholders' activities. Furthermore, Shettima urged state governments to participate in the UNICEF matching fund programme, aimed at scaling up nutrition activities, thereby attracting more substantial private sector support for these interventions.

Commitment to Nutrition at the Grassroots

The meeting also highlighted the necessity of taking nutrition and related activities to the grassroots level, with the Special Assistant to the Vice President on Public Health, Uju Rochas Anwukah, thanking Shettima for his ongoing support. The strategic roadmap developed by the committee focuses on decentralized coordination, accountability, financing, nutrition prioritization, profile raising, and scaling up nutrition interventions across Nigeria. This approach underscores the government's dedication to transformative nutrition and food security, aiming for a healthier and more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

As this initiative unfolds, the potential impacts on public health, economic stability, and social welfare are vast. By addressing the root causes of malnutrition and hunger through strategic planning, funding, and stakeholder engagement, Nigeria sets a precedent for comprehensive health and nutrition governance. This move not only promises to improve the lives of millions but also contributes significantly to the nation's progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.