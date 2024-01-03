Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

In a significant development, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology firm committed to the creation of neurogenetic medicines, has revealed that its CEO, Dr. Alfred W. Sandrock Jr., is slated to speak at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference is set to occur in San Francisco, with Dr. Sandrock’s address scheduled for January 10, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Voyager’s Foray into Neurogenetic Medicines

Voyager Therapeutics’ mission is to harness the potential of human genetics to alter the trajectory of neurological diseases. Its portfolio includes research programs targeting Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and several other central nervous system disorders. The company’s ambitious vision is backed by strong alliances with industry leaders such as Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Novartis Pharma AG, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Anticipating Dr. Sandrock’s Presentation

Dr. Sandrock’s upcoming presentation at the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is keenly anticipated by industry peers and stakeholders alike. Given his extensive experience and expertise in the field, his insights will undoubtedly shed light on Voyager’s strategic direction and the broader landscape of neurogenetic medicines.

Accessibility and Archiving of the Presentation

The event will be available via a live webcast, accessible in the Investors section of the Voyager Therapeutics website. For those unable to attend, the company has ensured that the webcast will be archived on its website for a minimum of 30 days following the event. This move allows interested parties to access the content even after the live presentation has concluded, thus underscoring Voyager’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.