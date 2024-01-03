en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

In a significant development, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology firm committed to the creation of neurogenetic medicines, has revealed that its CEO, Dr. Alfred W. Sandrock Jr., is slated to speak at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference is set to occur in San Francisco, with Dr. Sandrock’s address scheduled for January 10, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Voyager’s Foray into Neurogenetic Medicines

Voyager Therapeutics’ mission is to harness the potential of human genetics to alter the trajectory of neurological diseases. Its portfolio includes research programs targeting Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and several other central nervous system disorders. The company’s ambitious vision is backed by strong alliances with industry leaders such as Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Novartis Pharma AG, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Anticipating Dr. Sandrock’s Presentation

Dr. Sandrock’s upcoming presentation at the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is keenly anticipated by industry peers and stakeholders alike. Given his extensive experience and expertise in the field, his insights will undoubtedly shed light on Voyager’s strategic direction and the broader landscape of neurogenetic medicines.

Accessibility and Archiving of the Presentation

The event will be available via a live webcast, accessible in the Investors section of the Voyager Therapeutics website. For those unable to attend, the company has ensured that the webcast will be archived on its website for a minimum of 30 days following the event. This move allows interested parties to access the content even after the live presentation has concluded, thus underscoring Voyager’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222

By Wojciech Zylm

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco

By Salman Khan

Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung

By Wojciech Zylm

UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs ...
@Health · 3 mins
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs ...
heart comment 0
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year

By Israel Ojoko

Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia

By Mazhar Abbas

Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs

By Waqas Arain

Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State’s Healthcare System

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Latest Headlines
World News
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
18 seconds
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
29 seconds
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
40 seconds
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
1 min
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
1 min
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
2 mins
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
2 mins
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
3 mins
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
3 mins
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app