VMX 2024: A Milestone Event in Veterinary Medicine Highlights Innovation and Research

A significant milestone in the veterinary industry was marked with the conclusion of the 41st annual Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX 2024). The event, hosted by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), attracted an impressive attendance of over 27,000 from 82 countries, with nearly 26,000 participants present in person. The conference took place in Florida, serving as a vibrant showcase of the latest advancements and products in veterinary medicine.

Spotlight on New Technologies

The VMX 2024 highlighted the role of new technologies in enhancing efficiency and the quality of patient care in veterinary practice. A key highlight was the application of artificial intelligence (AI), a testament to the growing integration of advanced technology in the field of veterinary medicine.

Breakthroughs in Veterinary Research

VMX 2024 was not just about new products and technologies but also underscored the importance of innovative research in the field. A notable discovery shared at the conference was a bacterial component linked to a widespread mystery dog illness. Also, the development of species-specific medications, which promised improved outcomes and fewer side effects, was presented. In a significant advancement for feline healthcare, a new oral drug class for managing feline diabetes was introduced.

'Show of Shows': A Celebration of Innovation and Cultural Exchange

Living up to its theme 'Show of Shows', VMX 2024 celebrated innovation and cultural exchange in a grand way. Attendees were treated to a carousel, games, and a drone show, turning the event into a blend of learning and fun. The conference also offered extensive continuing education (CE) opportunities, with over 1,300 CE hours available in-person and more than 245 virtual sessions.

The NAVC, through VMX 2024, reinforced its position as a leader in veterinary continuing education and a staunch advocate for advancements in animal medicine. The event underlined NAVC's commitment to providing the best care for pets globally, emphasizing the importance of continual learning and innovation in veterinary practice.