Health

Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., a preeminent clinical stage biotechnology entity, has publicized its intention to convene investor meetings from January 8 to 10, 2024, in San Francisco, CA. The firm’s expertise lies in the discovery and development of potent small molecule medicines that have the potential to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins.

Presenting Varoglutamstat

Vivoryon’s management team, comprising CEO Frank Weber, CBO Michael Schaeffer, and CS & IRO Anne Doering, will be present to discuss their lead program, varoglutamstat. This investigational medicine is being specifically developed to combat Alzheimer’s disease and is presently in the Phase 2b stage of clinical development.

VIVIAD Phase 2b Study

Vivoryon is on a steadfast path to disclose the final topline data from the VIVIAD Phase 2b study, which will envelop primary, secondary, and safety data, by the termination of the first quarter of 2024. The complete dataset will subsequently be presented at a medical meeting. The company’s corporate presentation can be accessed on its website.

Vivoryon’s Future Prospects

Not limited to varoglutamstat, Vivoryon’s pipeline includes a range of small molecule inhibitors aimed at tackling various diseases such as cancer, inflammatory diseases, and fibrosis. The company’s announcement also contained forward-looking statements that give insights into the company’s strategy, future operations, the market potential of its products, and the availability of its products.

These statements, which provide a glimpse into future expectations, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could potentially cause actual results to deviate significantly. Vivoryon does not commit to updating the information or forward-looking statements provided unless obligated by law.

Health Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

