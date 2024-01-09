en English
Health

Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions

Vivoo, a health-technology firm known for smart, at-home diagnostics, is once again making headlines with the introduction of its at-home urinary tract infection (UTI) test. The test, which requires a smartphone camera for color readout analysis, delivers rapid results, streamlining the diagnostic process for a health concern that affects 150 million people worldwide each year.

Vivoo’s Innovative Approach

The UTI test is a testament to Vivoo’s commitment to simplifying health monitoring and facilitating quicker connections with healthcare professionals. It operates through a straightforward procedure. Users urinate on a strip, use Vivoo’s app to scan and analyze the results immediately. This method leverages deep learning image processing technology, ensuring accuracy and speed.

Addressing a Prevalent Health Concern

UTIs are the most common type of outpatient infection, particularly affecting women, who account for 60% of UTI sufferers in the United States. The at-home test kit, set for release in the second quarter of 2024, aims to provide a convenient alternative to doctor visits for UTI diagnosis, and it also offers a unique feature of storing data for easy sharing with healthcare providers. The app can assist in tracking recurrent UTIs, providing critical information for healthcare professionals.

Contribution to Global Health Market

With the global health market expected to reach over US$269.3 billion by 2032, companies like Vivoo are carving a significant niche. Already boasting a user base of over 200,000 and offering eight different at-home tests, Vivoo’s collaboration with Target and the expansion of its global distribution efforts aim to bring personalized health management to the masses.

As Vivoo continues to innovate, its range of products grows. The company has also added vaginal pH tests to cater to the needs of their 65% female user base. It’s clear that Vivoo’s mission to make healthcare knowledge more accessible aligns with its approach to product development, as witnessed by their ‘smart toilet’ at CES, which was lauded for its ability to detect early health conditions.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

