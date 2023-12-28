en English
Health

Vitamin D Supplements and Healthy Living: A Potential Strategy Against Early-Onset Dementia

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:41 am EST
Vitamin D Supplements and Healthy Living: A Potential Strategy Against Early-Onset Dementia

A recent study has shed light on the potential role of vitamin D supplements in preventing early-onset dementia, reinforcing the significance of a healthy lifestyle in thwarting the development of the disease. The research underscores an apparent association between certain lifestyle choices and the reduced risk of dementia, thereby providing a possible preventive strategy for individuals.

Unveiling Modifiable Risk Factors

Based on data from the UK Biobank, the study identified several risk factors for young-onset dementia, ranging from vitamin D deficiency to social isolation. Intriguingly, the research revealed that higher formal education and lower physical frailty were linked with a lower risk of dementia. On the other hand, lower socioeconomic status, alcohol use disorder, and certain other factors were found to increase the risk.

Prevention Through Intervention

The study, published in JAMA Neurology, included more than 356,000 people partaking in a multi-year research program. It identified 39 potential risk factors for dementia regardless of age and found that those with a vitamin D deficiency had a higher likelihood of developing youth-onset dementia. The results suggest that targeted intervention could help prevent dementia in middle-aged adults, as many of the risk factors were associated with modifiable lifestyle choices.

Physical Activity and Brain Health

Moving beyond vitamin D intake, the study also highlighted the role of physical activity in preventing Alzheimer’s disease. Even moderate levels of physical activities such as walking, running, or playing sports were found to enhance crucial brain regions involved in memory and learning, thereby reducing the risk of dementia. The research suggested a neuroprotective benefit, linking regular physical activity to larger brain volumes.

Additionally, the article presents information about a subscription service that offers a free trial period followed by a monthly fee, encouraging readers to subscribe for more information or to continue using the service. The terms and conditions of the subscription are also outlined, along with a note for existing subscribers on how to log in.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

