Vitamin Angels Aims to Double Impact, Reaching 140 Million by 2033 with Nutritional Aid

Change makers see a need and make things happen. That's how Vitamin Angels started 30 years ago when founder Howard Schiffer saw a problem he could help solve. In 1994, Schiffer was enjoying a successful career in the natural products industry when a relief agency approached him to donate vitamins for families in Southern California affected by an earthquake. He realized two things: that significant nutritional impacts could be made rather easily and that the supplement industry was eager to make a positive difference in the world. This led to an aha moment that would bring him to his life's mission of providing essential nutrition to those who need it most.

"There are so many global health challenges that would require billions of dollars in research and years to find the cure, but for malnutrition, we can fix that today," Schiffer explained. "For the last 30 years, we've seen the incredible impact essential nutrients can make in a child's life. They're literally life-changing and life-saving."

Thirty years later, Vitamin Angels annually provides proven nutrition solutions to more than 71 million vulnerable pregnant women, infants, and young children in approximately 65 countries around the world. Confident they can continue to affect positive change well into the future, the team at Vitamin Angels aims to double its impact and reach 140 million women and children annually with life-changing nutritional supplementation by 2033.

Vitamin Angels collaborates with thousands of local and governmental leaders, both domestically and around the globe as well as community centers and free clinics.

Life-Changing Nutrition

"Essential nutrients are a centerpiece of global health," Schiffer continued. "With good nutrition, children can reach their full cognitive and physical potential, get sick less often, do better in school, and have higher earning capability throughout their lifetime. Nutrition is an essential first step toward a healthier world."

Partnerships for Progress

SupplySide believes in building a better world and has been a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels since 2006. SupplySide's charitable donations to Vitamin Angels have helped them reach over 1,300,000 women and children. If you would like to learn more about Vitamin Angels and how to support their mission, visit its website.

Looking Ahead

As Vitamin Angels continues to expand its reach, the focus remains on providing essential nutrition to those who need it most. By doubling its impact by 2033, Vitamin Angels is not only addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable populations but also contributing to a broader solution for global health challenges. The journey ahead is ambitious, but with continued support and partnerships, Vitamin Angels is set to make an even greater difference in the lives of millions.