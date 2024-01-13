en English
Health

VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology

In a significant stride towards technological advancement in healthcare, the VIT-AP Technology Business Incubation Foundation (VTBIF) announced a partnership with the Buimerc India Foundation (BIF). The collaboration aims to establish a Centre for Prosthetics and Orthotics for Humans and Animals (POHA) at the VIT-AP University campus. The MoU was exchanged between B. Nagarjuna of VTBIF and R Balachandran of BIF, marking the beginning of a revolutionary chapter in the field of prosthetics technology.

Advancing Prosthetics with Innovation and Empathy

The Buimerc India Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility by pledging ₹52 lakh towards a trailblazing research project. The initiative is centered around the development of a low-cost pneumatic controlled prosthetic knee and foot assembly, offering a lifeline of hope to amputees. The unique design of the prosthetic system focuses on early and late swing and stance control, ensuring it caters to a wide demographic, including both youth and the elderly.

A Collaborative Effort Towards Progressive Healthcare

During the MoU signing, the Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, S.V. Kota Reddy, highlighted the institution’s commitment to technology-driven research that impacts society positively. The project will be spearheaded by Dr. P S Rama Sreekanth and Dr. Kota Reddy, demonstrating the university’s dedication to pioneering work in prosthetics technology.

Restoring Hope and Normalcy to Amputees

The research project is designed with the aim of helping economically challenged amputees reintegrate into their regular routines, thus enhancing their quality of life. R Balachandran of BIF emphasized the foundation’s commitment to this noble cause. The event garnered significant attention, with trustees, directors, deans, and other dignitaries from both organizations in attendance, signifying the importance of this groundbreaking initiative.

Health India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

