Visiting Nurse Association Terminates School Nurse Contract in Southeastern Connecticut

The Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut (VNA) has announced an impending shift in its operational focus, deciding to pull the plug on its school nurse contract with schools in Waterford, Groton, New London, and East Lyme counties.

The association's decision, set to take effect in June, is aimed at bolstering its home health care program. However, the move has sparked a flurry of concerns among the affected communities, particularly concerning what lies ahead for the school nurses.

Impact on Communities and Employees

Yale New Haven Health's Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, which owns the VNA, has recognized the gravity of the decision. The decision not only affects the community at large, particularly those heavily reliant on the school nurse program, but also poses significant implications for the association's employees. As a mitigating measure, the hospital announced the shift five months in advance to support the affected employees in exploring new career opportunities.

Concerns Over Nurses' Pay Rate and Pension Plan

Among the voices expressing concern over the impending change is State Sen. Martha Marx, who also presides over AFT Local 5119, the employee union at the VNA. Marx has expressed fears that the termination of the contract might lead to a potential downgrade in the school nurses' pay rates and a possible discontinuation of their pension plans. She highlighted the crucial role these school nurses play in the community and the need to ensure their welfare is not compromised.

Looking Ahead

Despite the imminent challenges, the affected school districts have already begun strategizing on how to navigate the upcoming school year without the VNA's support. The focus is now on finding about 50 nurses to fill the gap left by the termination of the contract. The situation underscores the importance of these nurses in the school setup and the urgency to find suitable replacements to ensure continuity in providing essential health services to the students.