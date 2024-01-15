Vision of Children Foundation: A Family's Fight Against Vision Disorders

In 1991, Vivian and Sam Hardage, parents of a son diagnosed with ocular albinism, embarked on a remarkable journey to find a cure for vision disorders. The result was the inception of the Vision of Children Foundation, a San Diego-based organization that has since raised over $2 million to fund extensive research into ocular albinism and other related diseases.

Funding Vision Research and Providing Resources

The Hardages' philanthropic endeavors have spanned across the organization of symposiums for vision research scientists, awarding research grants and supplying resources such as handheld video magnifiers to families and schools. Their son, Chase, now 24, is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University and is currently working for the Hardage Hospitality hotel ownership and management company. His sister, Samantha, 21, is pursuing a Business degree at USC.

Personal Battle Fuels Philanthropic Drive

Vivian Hardage, despite her fight with inflammatory breast cancer and her participation in a clinical trial in New York, remains a vital force in the foundation's fundraising campaigns. The foundation's recent event, 'Visions of Success' was graced by keynote speaker Ann Romney and sponsored by U-T San Diego publisher Douglas Manchester. The event managed to raise $150,000, a portion of which will be shared with the American Cancer Society to aid research on aggressive breast cancers.

The Hardage Family's Continued Commitment

The Hardage family's commitment to their mission is unwavering. They continue to support research and provide assistance to families affected by rare vision disorders. The family remains hopeful for a future where cures for these disorders are available, and their relentless efforts to raise funds and awareness for vision disorders continue to make significant strides in the medical research community.