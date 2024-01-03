en English
Health

Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
In an era where technology and healthcare intertwine, a novel approach to deciphering the complexities of prostate cancer germline testing has emerged. A multidisciplinary virtual genetics tumor board was established, running its operation from July 2021 through March 2022. Over this period, it saw active participation from 101 attendees, comprising both medical professionals and patients.

Embracing Virtual Technology for Prostate Cancer Treatment

The board’s initiative was a resounding success, with over 90% of the attendees and all panelists affirming the usefulness of the case discussions and the technology’s ease of use. The virtual platform offered a unique opportunity to discuss intricate topics like medication side effects, treatment options, and fundraising appeals related to prostate cancer.

The sessions were recorded and made available by the AnCan Foundation, sponsored by several prominent names in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, including Bayer, Foundation Medicine, Janssen, Myriad Genetics, Myovant, Telix, and Blue Earth Diagnostics. The foundation, however, clarified that the discussions were based on anecdotal peer experience or clinical evidence, and they did not provide medical advice.

Germline Testing in Prostate Cancer: A Growing Need

Prostate cancer’s genetic aspects are crucial to treatment screening and hereditary cancer management. Germline testing for prostate cancer is becoming increasingly important in this context. The majority of the virtual board’s participants reported that the information provided was new to them and would be applied in their practice, highlighting the need for such platforms.

The board’s successful establishment demonstrates the potential of virtual platforms in disseminating expert knowledge in areas with limited access to specialized expertise. It signifies the strides being made in personalized treatment, particularly in prostate cancer care.

Short Course Hypofractionated Radiotherapy: An Increasing Trend

In related news, a study published in JAMA Oncology reveals an increasing trend in the use of short course hypofractionated radiotherapy in patients with localized prostate cancer from 2004 to 2020. The likelihood of receiving shorter radiotherapy courses was positively correlated with factors like Medicare and private insurance, higher median income, and race. This trend reflects the evolving landscape of prostate cancer treatment.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

