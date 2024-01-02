Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in antiviral therapies, has received a nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the prerequisites to further the development of IMC-2, a potential treatment for Long-COVID symptoms. The breakthrough therapy, a blend of valacyclovir and celecoxib, aims to address fatigue, orthostatic intolerance, and other symptoms related to Long-COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC).

Need for Long-COVID Therapies

In light of the substantial prevalence of Long-COVID among US adults and its associated morbidity, the company’s chairman and CEO, Greg Duncan, underscored the urgent need for novel treatments. The National Service for Health Statistics estimates that approximately 7% of US adults have experienced Long-COVID, with 3.4% currently battling the disease. An Australian study revealed that a staggering 74% of the morbidity linked with the SARS-COV-2 infection is related to Long-COVID.

Virios Therapeutics at the Forefront

Virios Therapeutics is renowned for its work in treating diseases sparked by viral-induced abnormal immune responses, such as fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic fatigue syndrome. These conditions often exhibit a fluctuating disease pattern, and Virios’ therapies are designed to suppress herpesvirus replication and alleviate symptoms of diseases promoted by viral activity. Their leading candidates comprise fixed-dose combinations of antiviral compounds and celecoxib.

Progress and Potential of IMC Therapies

IMC-1, a combination therapy that includes famciclovir and celecoxib, has already received fast track designation from the FDA. The subsequent breakthrough, IMC-2, has the potential to be one of the first approved treatments specifically for Long-COVID. The FDA has given the green light to use fatigue as the primary endpoint and advised assessing a range of IMC-2 doses. However, the company’s forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no surefire guarantee that these proposed treatments will prove effective, or that development partnerships will reach fruition.