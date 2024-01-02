Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments

Virios Therapeutics, a biotechnology firm listed as VIRI on the Nasdaq, is making strides in the field of antiviral treatments. The company’s focus lies in combating illnesses triggered by abnormal immune responses induced by viruses. These conditions, often linked to the activation of tissue resident herpesviruses, include fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome, Long-COVID (LC), chronic fatigue syndrome, and functional somatic syndromes. The fluctuating manifestations of these diseases can be exacerbated by factors that weaken the immune system.

A New Approach: Combining Antiviral Compounds with Celecoxib

In an innovative approach, Virios Therapeutics is developing drug candidates that merge an antiviral compound with celecoxib. The aim is to suppress herpesvirus replication and alleviate symptoms of these virus-promoted illnesses. The lead drug candidate in this pursuit is IMC-1, a mix of famciclovir and celecoxib. It has caught the attention of the FDA and received fast track designation, hinting at its potential as a groundbreaking treatment for Long-COVID.

The Growing Threat of Long-COVID

Long-COVID, a condition affecting a considerable fraction of the population, has been a focal point in Virios Therapeutics’ research. According to Greg Duncan, Chairman and CEO of Virios Therapeutics, about 7% of US adults have experienced Long-COVID, with 3.4% still grappling with the condition. Furthermore, an Australian study indicates that a large majority of the morbidity linked to SARS-CoV-2 infection is due to Long-COVID. This underlines the urgent need for specialized treatments for this protracted illness.

Moving Forward: FDA’s Feedback and the Future of IMC-2

Recently, Virios Therapeutics received feedback from the FDA on the requirements for advancing IMC-2 as a treatment for Long-COVID. The FDA greenlit the use of fatigue as the primary endpoint and orthostatic intolerance as a key secondary endpoint to assess the drug’s effectiveness. Currently, Virios is exploring options to advance the IMC-2 LC Phase 2 research program. With this progress, IMC-2 has the potential to be one of the first approved treatments explicitly for Long-COVID.