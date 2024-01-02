en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Virios Therapeutics’ IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Virios Therapeutics’ IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment

Biotechnology firm Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has announced its receipt of feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the progression of its treatment, IMC-2, targeting Long-COVID symptoms. IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib, is being developed to combat fatigue, orthostatic intolerance, and other symptoms of post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) or Long-COVID.

Understanding the Urgency for Effective Long-COVID Treatments

Long-COVID represents a significant health threat, with statistics from the National Service for Health Statistics indicating that around 7% of US adults have experienced this condition. Currently, an estimated 3.4% are affected. An Australian study further underscores the severity of the situation, revealing that 74% of the morbidity resulting from SARS-CoV-2 infection is related to Long-COVID, emphasizing the critical need for effective treatments.

Advancing IMC-2: A Potential Solution for Long-COVID

The FDA has recommended the evaluation of a range of IMC-2 doses and has recognized the potential of IMC-2 to be one of the first approved treatments specifically for Long-COVID. In response, Virios Therapeutics is actively exploring options to further the IMC-2LC Phase 2 research program.

Setting the Groundwork for Long-COVID Treatment Trials

According to the FDA’s feedback, the agency has agreed to use fatigue as the primary endpoint and orthostatic intolerance as a key secondary endpoint for the planned Phase 2 study. This allows Virios to progress with its research program, which could result in one of the first approved treatments tailored specifically for Long-COVID sufferers.

0
Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By BNN Correspondents

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies

By BNN Correspondents

Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope a ...
@Health · 3 mins
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope a ...
heart comment 0
Record Turnout for New Year’s Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Record Turnout for New Year's Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC
Significant Improvement in Ohio’s Healthcare Landscape

By Mazhar Abbas

Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape
Innovative Tags for IV Lines: A Step Towards Reducing Medication Errors

By Momen Zellmi

Innovative Tags for IV Lines: A Step Towards Reducing Medication Errors
Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects

By Hadeel Hashem

Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
9 seconds
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
12 seconds
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
26 seconds
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
35 seconds
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
46 seconds
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
50 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
1 min
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
2 mins
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
2 mins
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app