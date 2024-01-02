Virios Therapeutics’ IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment

Biotechnology firm Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has announced its receipt of feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the progression of its treatment, IMC-2, targeting Long-COVID symptoms. IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib, is being developed to combat fatigue, orthostatic intolerance, and other symptoms of post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) or Long-COVID.

Understanding the Urgency for Effective Long-COVID Treatments

Long-COVID represents a significant health threat, with statistics from the National Service for Health Statistics indicating that around 7% of US adults have experienced this condition. Currently, an estimated 3.4% are affected. An Australian study further underscores the severity of the situation, revealing that 74% of the morbidity resulting from SARS-CoV-2 infection is related to Long-COVID, emphasizing the critical need for effective treatments.

Advancing IMC-2: A Potential Solution for Long-COVID

The FDA has recommended the evaluation of a range of IMC-2 doses and has recognized the potential of IMC-2 to be one of the first approved treatments specifically for Long-COVID. In response, Virios Therapeutics is actively exploring options to further the IMC-2LC Phase 2 research program.

Setting the Groundwork for Long-COVID Treatment Trials

According to the FDA’s feedback, the agency has agreed to use fatigue as the primary endpoint and orthostatic intolerance as a key secondary endpoint for the planned Phase 2 study. This allows Virios to progress with its research program, which could result in one of the first approved treatments tailored specifically for Long-COVID sufferers.