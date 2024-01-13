Virginia’s Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year

Virginia’s newly established health insurance marketplace is celebrating a successful inaugural year, according to state legislators. The state-run marketplace, which was launched in November, saw over 391,000 Virginians enroll for coverage, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. This new marketplace has effectively replaced the federal healthcare.gov platform.

Stable Insurance Rates and High Enrollment

Kevin Patchett, the director of Virginia’s Health Benefit Exchange, highlighted that health insurance rates in Virginia have remained stable and are even slightly lower than the previous year. Furthermore, around 90% of those who enrolled qualify for cost savings and financial assistance, indicating that the marketplace is not only attracting a large number of applicants but also providing them with affordable healthcare options.

Remaining Challenges

Despite these positive trends, Delegate Mark Sickles, the chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee, has pointed out that about 7-8% of Virginians still lack insurance. This uninsured group includes a significant portion of the undocumented population, who do not qualify for Medicaid and rely heavily on free clinics. Another group that often goes uninsured are young people, who, feeling ‘invincible,’ often neglect getting health insurance.

Importance of Universal Health Coverage

Sickles emphasized the societal importance of universal health coverage, stating that when people are uninsured, the financial burden is shared by all. With the open enrollment period closing on the following Tuesday, Virginians are being urged to sign up. Exceptions for signing up post-deadline are made for those experiencing qualifying life events such as job loss.