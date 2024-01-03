en English
Health

Virginia Tech Team Secures $2M Grant to Explore Novel Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
Virginia Tech Team Secures $2M Grant to Explore Novel Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity

A team of researchers from Virginia Tech, led by Professor Dongmin Liu, has secured a nearly $2 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK). The funding will fuel their pursuit of innovative treatments for Type 2 diabetes and obesity, afflictions that impact over 38.4 million Americans. Liu, a professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will steer the multidisciplinary team that spans a diverse range of fields.

Secoiridoid Derivative: A Potential Gamechanger

The research will primarily revolve around a secoiridoid derivative. This natural compound, found in plants like olives, has demonstrated promising potential in preliminary studies. Its efficacy in lowering blood sugar levels has been observed to surpass metformin, the standard drug currently prescribed for managing Type 2 diabetes. The compound also shows promise in managing body weight, an essential aspect in treating obesity and controlling diabetes.

Unearthing the Mechanism of Action

The team’s primary goal is to comprehend how this compound interacts within the human body to produce its metabolic benefits. This understanding will provide insights into the potential mechanisms of action of this compound in treating Type 2 diabetes and obesity. The researchers aim to unravel the molecular and physiological processes that underlie its apparent effectiveness.

A Stepping Stone to Clinical Trials

As part of their research, the team will also evaluate the safety of this secoiridoid derivative for human use. This vital step will pave the way for potential future clinical trials, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards developing new, safer, and more effective therapies for Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

