Health

Virginia Tech Researchers Win $2M Grant for Diabetes, Obesity Research

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
Researchers at Virginia Tech have secured a grant of almost $2 million from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease. With the growing concern of Type 2 diabetes affecting over 38.4 million Americans and an additional 1.4 million new cases diagnosed each year, this research carries significant importance. The team is focusing on developing new treatments for Type 2 diabetes and obesity, conditions often intertwined and marked by the body’s inability to regulate blood sugar levels due to insulin resistance or insufficient insulin production.

Natural Compound: A New Hope

The research project, headed by Dongmin Liu, is centered around the study of a derivative of secoiridoid, a natural compound found in plants like olives. This compound has demonstrated potential in lowering blood sugar and managing body weight more effectively than metformin, the current go-to medication for diabetes. The aim is to understand the impact of this natural compound on blood sugar control and obesity.

A Multidisciplinary Approach

This interdisciplinary team of researchers brings together experts from diverse fields. Their collective hope is to pave the way for innovative, safe, and improved therapies targeting both obesity and diabetes. The research is not limited to understanding the effect of the compound but extends to studying its absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion in the body.

Looking Towards the Future

The goal is to assess the compound’s safety for potential future clinical trials. The team’s research is a beacon of hope for the millions of Americans affected by Type 2 diabetes and obesity. The researchers are optimistic that their work could lead to new, safe, and improved therapies for treating both conditions, steering us towards a healthier future.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

