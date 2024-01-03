en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study

The fight against Type 2 diabetes, a condition affecting over 38.4 million Americans, has received a significant boost as researchers from Virginia Tech are set to explore innovative pathways towards its treatment. A grant of nearly $2 million awarded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) will fund an extensive study aimed at unlocking the potential of a natural compound that could revolutionize the treatment of this common metabolic disease.

A Multidisciplinary Approach to Disease Research

Leading the research initiative is principal investigator Dongmin Liu, a professor of human nutrition, foods, and exercise in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The team comprises experts from a range of disciplines, including human nutrition, animal sciences, neuroscience, veterinary medicine, statistics, and biochemistry. This diverse expertise will enable a multifaceted examination of how the targeted compound influences body functions, potentially providing in-depth insights into its therapeutic potential.

Unveiling the Potential of Secoiridoid Derivatives

The primary focus of the study is a derivative of secoiridoid, a natural compound found in plants like olives. Preliminary studies indicate that this derivative could be instrumental in lowering blood sugar levels and managing body weight effectively, potentially even outperforming metformin, the current standard glucose-lowering medication for Type 2 diabetes. The study aims to unravel the metabolic benefits of this compound and its pharmacokinetics to establish its safety and efficacy.

Opening Doors to Improved Therapies

This comprehensive research could pave the way for the development of new, safe, and improved therapies for obesity and diabetes. As the prevalence of these conditions continues to rise in the U.S., despite the range of conventional drugs available, such innovative research is crucial. The findings could potentially transform the treatment landscape, offering hope to millions of Americans grappling with these chronic diseases.

0
Health United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
In a tragic turn of events, Tena Wood, a 32-year-old woman from Lafayette, Indiana, who was facing trial for the death of her 7-week-old daughter, Cheeyanna McKamey, passed away on Christmas morning due to a pulmonary thromboembolism. The condition, characterized by a blood clot blocking blood flow in the lungs, took the life of Wood
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
Arizona's Fry Fire District Awarded Grant for Child Safety Seats
10 mins ago
Arizona's Fry Fire District Awarded Grant for Child Safety Seats
Brazil Faces Alarming Spike in Venous Thrombosis Cases in 2023
13 mins ago
Brazil Faces Alarming Spike in Venous Thrombosis Cases in 2023
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
3 mins ago
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Rencofilstat at 2024 NASH-TAG Conference
9 mins ago
Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Rencofilstat at 2024 NASH-TAG Conference
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
10 mins ago
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
45 seconds
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
49 seconds
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
1 min
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
2 mins
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
2 mins
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
2 mins
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
2 mins
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
3 mins
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
10 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
22 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app