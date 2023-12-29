Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the current flu season. The victim was a child aged between five and twelve from the Eastern region of Virginia. While respecting the family’s privacy, the VDH has refrained from providing further particulars concerning the child.

Flu Activity on The Rise in Virginia

Detailed tracking reveals that the flu activity in Virginia is escalating. According to recent statistics, emergency department and urgent care visits for flu-like symptoms have surged, with young and school-aged children being the most affected demographics. Currently, the percentage of visits due to flu-like illness stands at a significant 6.9%, while the numbers are even more alarming for young children and school-aged children, at 14.7% and 13.2% respectively.

Importance of Flu Vaccination

Despite the alarming rise in flu activity, the flu vaccination rate among eligible Virginians remains low at just 27%. State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton has urged those who are eligible to get vaccinated, emphasizing the seriousness of the flu. Studies indicate that flu vaccination can significantly diminish the risks of severe outcomes, cutting the risk of flu-related emergency department and urgent care visits by nearly half, and hospitalization by over a third. Dr. Shelton stressed, ‘Even a typical flu season can lead to severe illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities.’

Preventive Measures Against Flu

As the flu season advances and the weather becomes colder, the VDH advocates three primary actions to prevent the flu or lessen its impact: vaccination, adherence to good hygiene practices, and staying home when sick. Vaccination options are accessible through vaccinate.virginia.gov or local health departments, and the VDH Respiratory Diseases website provides ongoing updates and information on respiratory diseases in Virginia.