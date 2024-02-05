Virginia Reconsiders Medical Malpractice Cap Following Tragic Infant Death

In a tragic incident that rattled Virginia, 2-year-old Artemis McRae lost his life due to a medical error, a dire mistake that saw a nurse administer a lethal dose of Tylenol, resulting in liver failure and brain swelling. This calamity has sparked a fervent reconsideration of the state's cap on medical malpractice awards, a regulation that has been in place since 2011. The current limit on these awards is set at $2.6 million, with an annual increment of $50,000 projected till 2031.

Cap Falls Short for Lifetime Care Costs

Artemis's bereaved father, Carson McRae, brought the issue to the fore during his heartfelt testimony to the Senate Courts of Justice Committee. He emphasized how the prescribed cap would fall drastically short in covering the lifetime care costs for individuals critically injured due to medical negligence.

Proposed Exemption for Children

State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, has risen to the occasion by proposing an exemption from the cap for cases involving children under the age of 10. He aims to address the exorbitant long-term costs of care that families impacted by medical negligence and malpractice have to bear. However, this move has not been without opposition.

Opposition from Medical Societies and Hospital Lobbyists

Medical societies and hospital lobbyists have expressed their resistance, fearing an escalation in health care costs and malpractice insurance premiums. They argue that removing the cap could render some pediatric services unsustainable. In a contrasting view, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, criticized the existing system, suggesting that insurers are more inclined towards litigation than settling claims fairly due to the cap.

In a decisive move, the committee passed Stanley's bill with an 8-4 vote, indicating a strong push for reform in line with the pursuit of justice for victims of medical negligence.