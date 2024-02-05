Virginia Pastor Suffers Severe Burns in Gas Can Explosion Incident

On a fateful Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the tranquility of a Fairfax County townhome neighborhood in Northern Virginia was shattered by a loud explosion. Pastor Kevin Corey was in his backyard, engaged in a document-burning activity when a gas can exploded in his hands. The accident resulted in third-degree burns on 60% of Corey's body, an event that was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera, depicting the terrifying moment the pastor added an accelerant to the fire leading to the explosion.

Immediate Aftermath and Medical Interventions

The severity of the explosion and subsequent injuries necessitated Corey's airlift to the hospital. Admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, his journey to recovery is steep and slow. His daughter, Jenna Guercia, took to Facebook to provide continuous updates on her father's condition, revealing a challenging path ahead involving skin grafts and probable surgeries. As if the situation wasn't dire enough, Corey's wife also sustained burns in her attempts to assist him, although she was treated and released shortly after.

In light of the horrific incident, the Corey family has issued a stern warning against using gas as an accelerant for fires. Their plea underscores the importance of exercising extreme caution to prevent such accidents, particularly given the catastrophic consequences their family is now grappling with. As Corey was transitioning into a senior pastor role at a new church, the timing of the incident has further amplified the challenges they face.