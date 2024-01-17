Virginia Governor Pledges Increased Support for Developmental Disabilities at 2024 Rally

At The Arc of Virginia's 2024 Developmental Disabilities Rally, hundreds of individuals with developmental disabilities, their families, and supporters convened to vocalize their concerns and demands to Virginia's lawmakers. The rally saw participation from across the spectrum - from beneficiaries like Juan Rivas, who required assistance to express his gratitude, to advocates like Victoria Williamson, who underscored the significance of state Medicaid waiver services.

Youngkin's Pledge

Virginia's Governor, Glenn Youngkin, donned an orange tie in a show of solidarity and addressed the crowd. He recognized the apprehensions of parents about the future care of their disabled children and unveiled his budget proposal to augment support. Youngkin's strategy includes a $300 million investment to provide waiver-covered services to over 3,400 individuals on the Medicaid 'priority one' waiting list.

Addressing Immediate Needs

The proposed budget also aims to eradicate the waiting list for those in immediate need. This is part of a broader behavioral health reform initiative that was introduced the previous year. In addition, the budget earmarks $2.3 million to fund assistive technology, allows for a 5% rate increase for service providers, and assigns $46 million for the creation of more mobile crisis teams and crisis receiving centers.

'Brighter Days Ahead' Program

Complementing the state's efforts, the Virginia Health Care Foundation unveiled a $2 million 'Brighter Days Ahead' program. The initiative seeks to improve the availability of behavioral health care, school-based mental health services, and provider well-being support. The launch of the program was made possible through various donations and a challenge grant.