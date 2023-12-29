en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Virginia Confirms First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:05 am EST
Virginia Confirms First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first pediatric flu death of the 2023 flu season. The child, aged between five and twelve years, hailed from the Eastern region of Virginia. A confidentiality clause prevents the release of further details about the child, but it is understood that the death resulted from flu complications.

State Health Commissioner’s Statement

State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton expressed deep condolences following the incident and used the opportunity to stress the severity of the flu. She urged all eligible individuals to receive their vaccinations, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility in public health crises.

Impact of the Flu Season

At present, the flu is causing a significant increase in emergency department and urgent care visits, with a particularly high percentage of young and school-aged children affected. Nevertheless, the current flu season is predicted to fall within the typical severity range, although it is important to remember that even a ‘typical’ season can result in a wide variety of outcomes, including illness, hospitalization, and death.

Preventative Measures and Recommendations

Despite the grim statistics, only about a quarter of eligible Virginians have received the flu vaccine this season. The Virginia Department of Health continues to promote preventative measures against the flu, which include getting vaccinated. Individuals seeking information about flu shot locations can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or contact their local health departments. The previous flu season in Virginia witnessed five pediatric deaths, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

0
Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park

By Nimrah Khatoon

Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol

By Mazhar Abbas

Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

By Nitish Verma

MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey ...
@Fitness · 1 hour
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey ...
heart comment 0
METI Urges New Year’s Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet

By BNN Correspondents

METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

By Safak Costu

Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
17 seconds
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
31 seconds
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
14 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
17 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
24 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
24 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
31 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
32 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
34 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app