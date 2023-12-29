Virginia Confirms First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first pediatric flu death of the 2023 flu season. The child, aged between five and twelve years, hailed from the Eastern region of Virginia. A confidentiality clause prevents the release of further details about the child, but it is understood that the death resulted from flu complications.

State Health Commissioner’s Statement

State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton expressed deep condolences following the incident and used the opportunity to stress the severity of the flu. She urged all eligible individuals to receive their vaccinations, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility in public health crises.

Impact of the Flu Season

At present, the flu is causing a significant increase in emergency department and urgent care visits, with a particularly high percentage of young and school-aged children affected. Nevertheless, the current flu season is predicted to fall within the typical severity range, although it is important to remember that even a ‘typical’ season can result in a wide variety of outcomes, including illness, hospitalization, and death.

Preventative Measures and Recommendations

Despite the grim statistics, only about a quarter of eligible Virginians have received the flu vaccine this season. The Virginia Department of Health continues to promote preventative measures against the flu, which include getting vaccinated. Individuals seeking information about flu shot locations can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or contact their local health departments. The previous flu season in Virginia witnessed five pediatric deaths, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.