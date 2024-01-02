Virginia Cannabis Control Authority Takes Over Medical Cannabis Program

As the calendar flipped to 2024, the regulatory reins of the Virginia medical cannabis program shifted hands from the Board of Pharmacy to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA). This transition, emblematic of the evolving landscape of cannabis legislation, aims to cause minimal disruption to the existing patients relying on medical cannabis for relief.

From Pharmacy to Cannabis Control Authority

The establishment of the CCA was necessitated by legislation passed in 2021, legalizing the possession and home cultivation of cannabis by adults aged 21 and over. The authority, initially created to regulate the possession, sale, transportation, distribution, and delivery of retail marijuana, will now oversee the state’s medical cannabis program. This is a landmark shift, with the CCA taking over a role previously managed by the Board of Pharmacy.

Ensuring Patient Access amid Regulatory Changes

Despite the regulatory shift, the CCA has expressed commitment to preserving continuity for the state’s medical cannabis patients. According to Jeremy Preiss, the acting head of the CCA, the needs and well-being of patients will remain paramount during the transition. The CCA recognizes the importance of medical cannabis for patient relief, and is dedicated to maintaining accessibility for those who require its therapeutic benefits.

Addressing Service Gaps and Expanding Access

In the upcoming year, the CCA will open applications for a licensed pharmaceutical processor to supply medical cannabis in Health Service Area 1, encompassing the Shenandoah Valley. This is an area that has previously grappled with service gaps due to protracted litigation over a license operation. The move is expected to significantly enhance service delivery and patient access to medical cannabis in the region.

To qualify as a medical cannabis patient in Virginia, individuals must meet four criteria: being a resident of Virginia, being 18 or older, possessing a valid government-issued ID, and obtaining certification from a licensed practitioner for a medical condition that could potentially benefit from cannabis use. Upon certification, patients can purchase medical cannabis products from authorized dispensaries using their certification and ID.

For more comprehensive information about the medical cannabis program, patients are encouraged to visit the CCA’s official website.