Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024

As the clock chimed midnight on January 1, 2024, a paradigm shift resonated across Virginia’s marijuana market. The reins of the state’s medical cannabis program transitioned from the Board of Pharmacy to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA). With its fresh mandate, the CCA is spearheading a campaign focused on licensing and the elimination of hazardous cannabis products from circulation.

Penalties and Regulations

A total of 29 businesses have already felt the bite of CCA’s regulatory teeth, with fines exceeding $1.7 million. Notably, five dispensaries in southeast Virginia have faced penalties. A store in Williamsburg bore the brunt with a staggering fine of nearly $150,000 for selling THC-laced gummies exceeding the legal limit. However, the CCA has demonstrated its willingness to negotiate, offering reduced fines to stores that swiftly removed illegal products from their shelves.

The Rise of Delta-8 and Delta-10

Consumable hemp products featuring delta-8 or delta-10 have skyrocketed in popularity, thereby augmenting health and safety concerns, especially among children. Pediatric emergency room visits due to cannabis ingestion threaten to shatter 2023 records, with over 1,200 cases recorded in just the first half of the year. In response, the CCA is proposing a slew of changes. These include restricting access to food-like cannabis products, fortifying online purchase protections for minors, and ramping up product testing for contaminants.

Expanding Medical Cannabis Availability

Another pivotal objective for 2024 is to ensure the availability of medical cannabis in Health District 1 of the Shenandoah Valley. This region currently lacks a pharmaceutical processor, leaving a void that the CCA aims to fill. By doing so, it hopes to extend the therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis to a wider demographic.

The CCA hopes to be perceived not as the cannabis police but rather as regulators and educators. It emphasizes the need for heightened awareness around cannabis-impaired driving and open container laws. As 2024 unfolds, Virginia’s cannabis market will continue to evolve under the astute guidance of the CCA.