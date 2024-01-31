Virginia Beach School Board Member Staci Martin Resigns Amid Family Health Challenges

In a turn of events resonating with personal sacrifice and dedication, Staci Martin, a long-standing public servant and a member of the Virginia Beach Public School Board, has announced her resignation, effective February 14. The decision comes amid ongoing health challenges faced by her family members, specifically her mother and husband, both of whom are grappling with severe health issues.

Public Service in the Face of Personal Challenges

Martin, with a rich history of public service spanning over two decades, has chosen to prioritize her family's needs at this critical juncture. Her decision to step down will enable her to lend her undivided attention to her family and her full-time job. Demonstrating a deep sense of gratitude, Martin expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to serve her community on the school board, a tenure marked by commitment and dedication.

With Martin's resignation, the Virginia Beach School Board member representing District 4 has left a vacant seat. The board is expected to discuss the next course of action at the upcoming meeting, with the potential of appointing a representative from District 4 within 45 days. The seat will also be open for election in November, offering an opportunity for new leadership to step in and continue the legacy of Martin's public service.