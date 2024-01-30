Virgin Islands Launches Cardiovascular Research Program to Tackle Heart Disease

In a historic move to address the leading cause of death in the Virgin Islands, a new cardiovascular research program has been launched. The initiative, announced by Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, along with officials from the V.I. Health Department and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is designed to empower Virgin Islands students with research and training opportunities in cardiovascular medicine.

A Bid to Boost Local Healthcare

The program, slated to commence in June, seeks to tackle heart disease by enlisting 50 participants who will gain in-depth knowledge and practical research experience. These students, comprising both high school graduates and college students, will be equipped to collect and analyze data, with the ultimate objective of securing more funding for local healthcare. The initiative underscores the importance of 'homegrown health providers' and is aimed at inspiring students to remain and serve within their homeland after completing their training.

Collaboration with the University of Miami

The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, recognized globally for its research programs, will play an integral role in this initiative. The participants will spend two weeks at the University of Miami learning advanced research techniques and then conduct their own paid research with the VI Department of Health over the summer. This education approach is part of a broader vision to establish a new medical school in the Virgin Islands.

Transformative Impact on Local Healthcare

The program was developed by Dr. Sonjia Kenya, who has maintained a connection with Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar, the territory's medical director. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion emphasized the critical nature of the program, while University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall highlighted its potential to transform local healthcare. Applications for the program remain open until the end of February, with the Miami segment of the program set to run from June 17 to August 9.