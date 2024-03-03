Virat Kohli Unveils Diet Secrets and Fitness Regimen in Exclusive Star Sports Interview

In an insightful discussion with Star Sports, cricket icon Virat Kohli opens up about his dietary habits, fitness routine, and more, shedding light on how he maintains peak physical condition. Kohli, known for his on-field agility and stamina, attributes much of his fitness success to a vegetarian diet and a meticulously balanced exercise regimen. At the ripe age of 24, he made significant changes to his diet, which he believes were crucial in achieving his current fitness levels. Beyond cricket, Kohli also shares his passion for other sports and his alternate career choices, had he not pursued cricket.

Advertisment

Kohli's Commitment to Vegetarianism

During the interview, Kohli revealed his transition to a vegetarian lifestyle, a choice that has significantly impacted his physical well-being and performance on the cricket field. This dietary shift, complemented by a rigorous workout schedule, supports his lean muscle mass and overall health.

Structured Fitness Regime

Advertisment

Kohli's fitness routine is a careful blend of weightlifting and cardiovascular exercises, ensuring he maintains a balanced physique. His dedication to fitness began in earnest at 24, marking a turning point in his approach to diet and exercise.

Beyond Cricket: Kohli's Other Passions

The star batsman also touched on his school-day interests, including football, badminton, and basketball, hinting at a possible alternate career path in sports had cricket not been his primary focus. Despite his disciplined lifestyle, Kohli humorously admitted to disliking bitter gourd, while also sharing his love for the simple pleasure of Rajma with rice, his favorite meal.

The candid revelations from Kohli offer a glimpse into the life of a sportsman dedicated not just to his sport but to a holistic lifestyle that supports peak performance. As fans and aspiring athletes look up to him, Kohli's journey from a talented cricketer to a fitness icon continues to inspire and motivate.