Vietnam’s Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents

In a significant step towards digitizing public health information, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health is set to integrate hospital referral documents and appointment letters into the e-identification app VNeID and the digital social insurance app VssID. Trần Thị Trang, who heads the Health Insurance Department under the Ministry, revealed patients will only need to present these digital apps, effectively eliminating the need for paper records.

Phase-wise Rollout

According to Trang, the transition to electronic records is slated to commence with a trial phase in April. Based on its success, the Ministry aspires to fully implement the system across the nation by July. The digitization effort promises to unlock a multitude of benefits, fundamentally reshaping the public healthcare landscape in Vietnam.

Benefits of Digitization

For starters, digitizing records will lay the foundation for a centralized database, paving the way for data-driven health insurance policy adjustments. It is also expected to enhance transparency in the hospital referral process, thereby augmenting efficiency in healthcare delivery. The reduction in paperwork will yield time savings for patients and healthcare facilities alike. Furthermore, the initiative is predicted to curtail fraud in referrals and streamline health insurance assessment and payment by social security offices.

Minimizing Paperwork

Though the complete elimination of hospital paperwork is impractical, the Ministry is actively seeking ways to simplify the process for patients. The end goal is to make referral details accessible online, minimizing the inconvenience for patients. The article also underscores the importance of patient identification in ensuring patient safety and meeting regulatory requirements. The integration of referral documents and appointment letters into digital apps is a significant step in this direction, promising to revolutionize the healthcare sector in Vietnam.