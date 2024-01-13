Vietnam’s Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety

In an enlightening discussion, the Deputy Minister of Health of Vietnam, Professor Trần Văn Thuấn, outlined the future of the nation’s healthcare, emphasizing the enhancement of medical services through quality management and patient safety. The Ministry of Health (MoH) has recently introduced an amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, which puts patients at the centre of every healthcare decision and encourages hospitals to adopt information technology (IT) in their daily operations.

Embracing Technology in Healthcare

The new legislation highlights the use of electronic medical records and digital payment methods as essential parts of modern healthcare. Through the adoption of IT, the MoH aims to streamline hospital operations, improve patient data management, and enhance the patient experience. The MoH’s Circular No 19/2013/TT-BYT, a guiding document for hospital quality management, has been instrumental in this transformation, with its 83 quality criteria leading to significant improvements in the healthcare sector.

Quality and Safety: The Keys to Healthcare Improvement

One shining example of this progress is Thái Nguyên Central Hospital. Following the implementation of these quality criteria, the hospital experienced a 20% increase in its patient base. This success story is a testament to the power of quality and safety in healthcare and signals a promising future for the nation’s healthcare sector. Vietnam’s health sector is globally recognized for its rapid advancement towards achieving millennium development goals in health and for its significant investment in high-tech equipment and techniques.

Expanding Access to Quality Healthcare

Initiatives like the satellite hospital project and the deployment of young volunteer doctors to disadvantaged areas have revolutionized local medical services and reduced the dependence on higher-level hospitals. The expansion of remote medical examination and treatment has connected 1,400 hospitals, granting patients local access to high-level medical expertise. With ongoing reforms and the integration of IT into healthcare, Vietnam anticipates a future where more of its hospitals meet international standards, attracting medical tourists and contributing to the country’s economic growth and international reputation.