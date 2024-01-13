en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Vietnam’s Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
Vietnam’s Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety

In an enlightening discussion, the Deputy Minister of Health of Vietnam, Professor Trần Văn Thuấn, outlined the future of the nation’s healthcare, emphasizing the enhancement of medical services through quality management and patient safety. The Ministry of Health (MoH) has recently introduced an amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, which puts patients at the centre of every healthcare decision and encourages hospitals to adopt information technology (IT) in their daily operations.

Embracing Technology in Healthcare

The new legislation highlights the use of electronic medical records and digital payment methods as essential parts of modern healthcare. Through the adoption of IT, the MoH aims to streamline hospital operations, improve patient data management, and enhance the patient experience. The MoH’s Circular No 19/2013/TT-BYT, a guiding document for hospital quality management, has been instrumental in this transformation, with its 83 quality criteria leading to significant improvements in the healthcare sector.

Quality and Safety: The Keys to Healthcare Improvement

One shining example of this progress is Thái Nguyên Central Hospital. Following the implementation of these quality criteria, the hospital experienced a 20% increase in its patient base. This success story is a testament to the power of quality and safety in healthcare and signals a promising future for the nation’s healthcare sector. Vietnam’s health sector is globally recognized for its rapid advancement towards achieving millennium development goals in health and for its significant investment in high-tech equipment and techniques.

Expanding Access to Quality Healthcare

Initiatives like the satellite hospital project and the deployment of young volunteer doctors to disadvantaged areas have revolutionized local medical services and reduced the dependence on higher-level hospitals. The expansion of remote medical examination and treatment has connected 1,400 hospitals, granting patients local access to high-level medical expertise. With ongoing reforms and the integration of IT into healthcare, Vietnam anticipates a future where more of its hospitals meet international standards, attracting medical tourists and contributing to the country’s economic growth and international reputation.

0
Health Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
In a momentous announcement, San Diego-based company Dexcom, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes, unveiled its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year 2023, alongside an optimistic outlook for 2024. The figures, subject to final auditing, were presented at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, with the official results
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
8 mins ago
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
11 mins ago
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
2 mins ago
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
4 mins ago
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
5 mins ago
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
Latest Headlines
World News
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
1 min
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
2 mins
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
2 mins
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
3 mins
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
3 mins
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
4 mins
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
4 mins
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
5 mins
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app