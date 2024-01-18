Vietnam Secures Support from WTO and WHO in High-Level Meetings

In a recent series of high-level meetings, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) pledged their organizations' continued support to Vietnam. These commitments came during discussions with Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, who underscored the importance of international cooperation in overcoming global challenges.

Strengthening Ties with WTO

Okonjo-Iweala lauded the constructive relationship between the WTO and Vietnam, expressing anticipation for Vietnam's participation in the forthcoming WTO Ministerial Conference on the Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures. PM Pham reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing Vietnam's appreciation for the WTO's cooperation.

However, the Prime Minister also voiced concerns about the hurdles that developing economies face, such as protectionism and climate change standards. In response, he urged the WTO to render technical support to help overcome these barriers. This encapsulates Vietnam's dedication to fostering economic growth while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

WHO Commits to Bolstering Vietnam's Healthcare

In his dialogue with Tedros, PM Pham expressed gratitude for WHO's assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, affirming the necessity of global unity and multilateralism in managing health crises. Acknowledging WHO's leading role, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for continued support, particularly in healthcare technology transfers.

In return, Tedros assured Vietnam of the WHO's sustained backing, including support for the negotiations of a Pandemic Preparedness Treaty projected to conclude in May 2024. This treaty will be crucial in fortifying global health security and ensuring more effective responses to future health emergencies.

Advancing Vaccine Equity with GAVI

PM Pham's discussions with Jose Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Board of the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), were also fruitful. The Prime Minister praised GAVI's role in equitable vaccine distribution and its collaboration with Vietnam's health sector. He further proposed the continuation of vaccine provision and the establishment of a vaccine trading center, along with the transfer of mRNA vaccine production technology to Vietnam.

Commending Vietnam's COVID-19 response, Barroso pledged to assist the country in securing vaccines and formulating strategies to acquire mRNA vaccine production technology. This cooperation underscores the importance of global partnerships in achieving equitable access to life-saving vaccines and enhancing national health capacities.