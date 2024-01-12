Vietnam Politburo Advocates for Greater Private Sector Involvement in Child Care

The Politburo in Hanoi has underscored the crucial role of private entities, businesses, individuals, and society in child care and protection through Directive No 28-CT/TW, issued on December 25, 2023. This directive is a build-up on an earlier one from November 2012, highlighting the Party’s leadership in these areas.

A Leap Forward Since 2012

Significant advancements have been made since 2012, with a rise in awareness and participation from families, society, and diverse unions and organizations. The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) proposes that the State should build a legal framework to encourage private sector participation and delineate clear rights and responsibilities for those rendering child care and protection services.

State’s Role in Child Care and Protection

It is also necessary for the State to facilitate training for civil servants and volunteers, ensure a conducive environment for child care and protection, and retain a supervisory role. Even with the drive for private sector involvement, the State remains the principal investor, particularly in remote and grassroots areas.

Investment in Education and Healthcare

State budget spending on education and healthcare for children has seen a surge, with education accounting for 17.8% of annual state expenditure and notable successes in literacy and preschool enrollment rates. Vietnam ranks 59th globally in education. The health sector has also seen substantial funding, with several programs aimed at children’s health and nutrition.

Improvements in Child Health

The under-five mortality rate has seen a significant dip, and over 90% of children under one are fully vaccinated. The rate of stunting in children under five has also witnessed a decrease, marking a significant stride in Vietnam’s child care and protection efforts.