Vidac Pharma's VDA-1102 Shows Promise in Phase 2a Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Study

Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc., a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, has shared encouraging interim results from a Phase 2a study of its cutting-edge drug candidate VDA-1102, designed to treat Mycosis Fungoides (MF), a rare form of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL). The trial results have shown an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 56%, which includes a 22% complete response and a 34% partial response. This data has been derived from 50% of the study's participants.

Comparative Efficacy and Novel Approach

The promising outcomes of the VDA-1102 study stand out particularly when juxtaposed with the standard treatment protocol involving mechlorethamine, which usually exhibits a lower complete response rate and demands a longer response time. The effectiveness of Vidac's novel drug is credited to its unique approach of reversing the abnormal metabolism seen in cancer cells, often referred to as the Warburg effect. This is achieved by specifically targeting the Hexokinase 2 (HK2) enzyme.

CEO's Insights and Future Projections

Reflecting on the potential of this therapeutic strategy, Vidac Pharma’s CEO, Max Herzberg, expressed optimism about its application in treating a broad spectrum of cancers. The study remains in progress, with the anticipation of full-population interim results by the second quarter and complete results expected to emerge by the fourth quarter. Additionally, Vidac Pharma is also progressing with VDA-1102 for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), with plans to initiate a new Phase 2b study.

Press Release Disclaimer and Contact Information

The press release ended by emphasizing that the information shared is intended solely for informational purposes and contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. It also provided contact details for Vidac Pharma and relevant parties for those seeking further information.