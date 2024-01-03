en English
Health

Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal

A woman from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, has emerged victorious in a battle against a gargantuan abdominal tumor, thanks to the expertise of a team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal. The 44-year-old patient had been living with the debilitating condition for three years, which caused breathing difficulties and severely impaired her ability to walk.

Initial Hurdles

Prior attempts to get medical attention fell on deaf ears as hospitals deemed her condition too high-risk, leaving the patient in a persistent state of discomfort and fear. Her admission to AIIMS however marked a turning point in her medical journey. A multidisciplinary team meticulously assessed her condition and bravely made the decision to operate, despite the high risk associated with the procedure.

Operation Triumph

The surgical procedure, an endeavor of precision and skill, was spearheaded by Dr. Bharti Singh. Other notable contributors included Dr. K Pushpalatha, Dr. Ajay Halder, Dr. Jyoti Nath Modi, Dr. Naina Gautam, Dr. Harshita Naidu, along with the anesthesia team of Dr. Ashutosh Kaushal and Dr. Sonali. The tumor, a staggering mass originating from the uterus, had dimensions of 42x25x35 cm and weighed approximately 29 kg, inclusive of tumor fluid. The successful removal of such an enormous pelvic growth is a rare feat in the medical world, with the operation posing a multitude of diagnostic and management challenges.

Postoperative Success and Recognition

The operation was laden with potential complications, including the risk of cardiopulmonary issues due to the sudden decompression of the abdomen during surgery. However, the patient’s recovery has been promising, and she continues to fare well in the postoperative period. Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, lauded the team for their remarkable accomplishment, marking a defining moment in their medical careers and offering renewed hope for similar cases in the future.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

