Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and her husband, retired soccer superstar David Beckham, have given fans a glimpse into their healthy lifestyle. Starting the day with apple cider vinegar and a homemade green juice, the couple's approach to wellness continues to influence followers around the world.

Victoria Beckham's Wellness Regimen

Victoria, aged 49, begins her day with a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach, a practice often associated with digestion and weight loss benefits. Following this, the couple drinks a homemade green juice, prepared by David, comprising spinach, broccoli, cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger, lime, apple, and pear. The balanced blend, leaning on fruits for palatability, sets them on the path for a nutrient-rich day. Victoria also shared a snapshot of the juice ingredients on her Instagram story, showcasing her initials 'VB' deftly carved from a cucumber - a personal touch that fans appreciated.

Fitness and Diet

In addition to her morning routine, Victoria maintains a strict workout regimen, clocking in five sessions a week with her personal trainer. Post-workout, she replenishes with a fruit smoothie, providing her body with the essential proteins and nutrients for recovery. Her diet primarily consists of grilled fish, steamed vegetables, and healthy fats, and she occasionally indulges in detoxes. This disciplined approach to fitness and diet contributes to her toned physique and overall well-being.

Skincare and Beauty

Beyond diet and exercise, Victoria also shared insights into her skincare routine. She religiously uses her brand's products, Victoria Beckham Beauty's Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, and Priming Moisturizer, to maintain her skin's natural glow. In 2024, Victoria has been actively sharing her health, wellness, and beauty tips, inspiring her followers with her commitment to self-care and fitness.