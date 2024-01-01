en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Victim Advocates for Tighter Anti-Spiking Laws: A Call for Recognition and Action

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
Victim Advocates for Tighter Anti-Spiking Laws: A Call for Recognition and Action

Everyday life is fraught with unseen dangers, and one of the most insidious is drink spiking, often leading to sexual assault. Despite recent efforts by the Home Office to strengthen anti-spiking regulations, victims and advocates argue that the measures do not go far enough. One such victim, who endured the traumatic experience in their late 40s, emphasizes that this crime is not just a scourge on the young—it can strike anyone, regardless of age.

The Scope of the Problem

In England and Wales alone, nearly 5,000 instances of drink spiking were reported by the end of 2022. However, the actual figure is believed to be much higher. This discrepancy arises from a culture of victim-blaming and self-doubt, which often deters survivors from coming forward. Moreover, the subtle nature of the crime and the hazy memories of the victims contribute to underreporting and misconceptions about its prevalence.

Two Tales of Terror

The victim recounts their personal encounter with drink spiking, which ended with a disorienting 7km walk home and fragmented recollections of the event. Another victim, Millie, shares her story of disorientation and terror, though she remained conscious throughout the ordeal. These two accounts underline the unpredictable nature of drink spiking and the varied reactions among its victims.

Addressing the Issue

Victims and advocates urge for targeted training for emergency responders to better recognize symptoms of drink spiking—a crime often mistaken for intoxication. They also call for independent legislation against drink spiking, reflecting the severity and frequency of this crime. Current legal amendments, they argue, don’t fully capture the gravity of the situation.

The fight against drink spiking is more than just a legal battle; it’s a struggle against a culture of victim-blaming and silence. Only by addressing these issues can we hope to protect potential victims and provide justice for those already affected.

0
Crime Health Law
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Gang Rape Case

By BNN Correspondents

Turbulent Year for Western Cape Courts: Challenges, High-Profile Cases, and Resilience

By Israel Ojoko

Prayagraj Shaken: 13-Year-Old Boy Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old

By Olalekan Adigun

Robbery Suspects Apprehended Following Gunfire Exchange in Amethi

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kansas City Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Arrested for Misdemeanor Criminal D ...
@Crime · 10 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Arrested for Misdemeanor Criminal D ...
heart comment 0
Lagos Brothers Allege Police Extortion over Okada Ban

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos Brothers Allege Police Extortion over Okada Ban
Lagos State Government’s Gate Removal Decision Sparks Security Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos State Government's Gate Removal Decision Sparks Security Concerns
Wave of Violent Crimes Sweeps Across U.S. Cities: Philadelphia, DeLand, Charlotte-Mecklenburg in Shock

By BNN Correspondents

Wave of Violent Crimes Sweeps Across U.S. Cities: Philadelphia, DeLand, Charlotte-Mecklenburg in Shock
Global Law Enforcement Agencies Intercept $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Major Blow to Drug Trafficking

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Global Law Enforcement Agencies Intercept $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Major Blow to Drug Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
8 seconds
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program
34 seconds
Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Gang Rape Case
58 seconds
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Gang Rape Case
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
3 mins
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message
5 mins
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message
Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans
6 mins
Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans
7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru
7 mins
7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru
Juventus Triumphs Over Roma: A Game of Strategy and Intensity
9 mins
Juventus Triumphs Over Roma: A Game of Strategy and Intensity
Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nigeria's AFCON Squad
10 mins
Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nigeria's AFCON Squad
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
8 seconds
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
21 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
30 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
32 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
34 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
46 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
47 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
1 hour
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app