Africa

Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia

On a warm New Year’s Day in Lusaka, Vice-President W.K Mutale-Nalumango made a heartening visit to the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital. The purpose of the visit was not just ceremonial but carried a profound humane undertone. Among the mothers she met was Salome Tembo, a mother who had tragically lost her baby hours after delivery. With a compassionate heart, Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango offered a prayer and words of solace, encouraging Ms. Tembo to find strength and solace in God during this difficult time.

Spreading Joy to New Mothers

The Vice-President’s visit was not just about comforting the grieving. It was also about celebrating the start of new lives. In a gesture of celebration and goodwill, Mutale-Nalumango presented baby hampers to mothers who had just welcomed New Year babies into the world. The joyous mothers, holding their bundles of joy, received the hampers with gratitude, making the occasion more special.

Expanding the Circle of Joy

The spirit of celebration was not confined to the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital. The Vice-President also visited the Chipata First Level Hospital, where she donated baby hampers to 14 newly born babies. Accompanying her was the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo. Their presence brought joy and goodwill to the hospital, symbolizing the government’s commitment to maternal and child health.

A New Year’s Day Filled with Life

New Year’s Day in Zambia was a day filled with joy and life, as Muchinga Province recorded 22 births. Chinsali and Mpika Districts recorded five babies each, Nakonde eight, Lavushimanda one, and Mafinga two. In a similar gesture of celebration, the provincial administration donated seven baby hampers to Chinsali General and District Hospitals. The donations were made by District Commissioner, Samson Muchemwe, on behalf of the administration. These events illustrate the nation’s commitment to celebrating life and supporting new mothers, a cause that has been championed by AllAfrica.com, the platform that publishes these heartwarming stories every day.

Africa Health Zambia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

