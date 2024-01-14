en English
Health

Vevye: Harrow’s Breakthrough Solution for Dry Eye Disease

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Vevye: Harrow’s Breakthrough Solution for Dry Eye Disease

Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow, has announced the launch of Vevye, a breakthrough ophthalmic solution, at the Hawaiian Eye 2024 event in Wailea, Hawaii. The medication, specifically designed for the treatment of dry eye disease, is now available in the United States.

Improved Bioavailability and Effectiveness

Vevye, a 0.1% cyclosporine ophthalmic solution, stands out for its improved bioavailability, rapid onset of action, and long-term effectiveness. Clinical data shows continued improvement up to 56 weeks, demonstrating the drug’s sustained impact. The solution is administered twice daily and is preservative-free, further increasing its tolerability.

Vevye: A New Option for Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease (DED), a condition that significantly impacts the quality of life, can now be combated with Vevye. This new solution is the first and only cyclosporine-based product approved for treating both the signs and symptoms of DED. Offering a 100% money-back guarantee, Harrow underscores its confidence in the product’s efficacy.

Launch at Hawaiian Eye 2024

The unveiling of Vevye took place at the Hawaiian Eye 2024 event. Mark L. Baum, CEO of Nashville-based Harrow, presented the new solution to attendees. The product is now commercially available in the US, marking a significant milestone for Harrow and a promising development for patients suffering from DED.

Health United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

