Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria

Transformation was the theme at the recent roundtable discussion held by the Faculty of Veterinary Science at the University of Pretoria in partnership with the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA). The only veterinary faculty in South Africa is taking steps to address historic imbalances in the profession, with particular focus on issues of gender and race.

Breaking Down Barriers

The Faculty has been proactive in dismantling barriers to entry in the profession. A two-tiered student entry system has been introduced: one open, and the other designated specifically for black, Indian, and coloured students. This approach is an attempt to promote diversity and inclusivity in a field that has long been marred by racial disparities. Recruitment strategies include comprehensive school visits, engaging marketing campaigns, and meticulous tutoring programs. Monetary support and direct engagement with teachers are also being leveraged to foster an interest in veterinary science among the youth.

Curriculum Shift

The Faculty’s curriculum is evolving to better align with South Africa’s needs. The focus is shifting towards large animals, food-producing animals, and wildlife. This paradigm shift is aimed at addressing pressing issues such as food security and wildlife protection. However, despite these efforts, there is a shortage of vets in the production animal and rural sectors. The number of vets is lower than the threshold recommended by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Embracing Technology

Technology adoption in veterinary practices is on the rise, but the full implementation of telemedicine presents challenges due to the need for hands-on evaluation. To supplement this, the Faculty is exploring ways to increase flexibility, accessibility, and on-call animal care. Despite the benefits, the profession is grappling with mental health issues. Initiatives like mentorship programs and support from the South African Veterinary Association are in place to assist new graduates and practitioners.

The Faculty’s efforts have yielded significant results. The 2023 student cohort is 70% female, reflecting a notable gender transformation. These changes, while necessary, are not without challenges. However, the Faculty is committed to maintaining the momentum and fostering a more diverse and inclusive veterinary sector in South Africa.