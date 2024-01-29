Veterinary Council of Ireland Appoints New President and Deputy President

In the latest development from the Veterinary Council of Ireland, Ms. Brown, a dedicated veterinary practitioner, has been appointed as the new president. Additionally, Mr. Kevin McConnell, renowned for his focus on equine health, is now the council's deputy president. The appointments followed an uncontested election held during the council meeting on January 25, and both new leaders assumed their roles immediately.

Ms. Brown: The New President

Ms. Brown is known for her work at the Moy Veterinary Clinic situated in Ballina, Co Mayo. Her expertise lies in mixed practice, where she selflessly serves both companion and farm animals. Prior to this appointment, she has already demonstrated her commitment to the council by serving two years as the deputy president. Upon her election, Ms. Brown expressed her privilege at being elected and showed enthusiasm to work with the council, registrar, and executive team towards enhancing public interests and animal health and welfare.

Mr. Kevin McConnell: The Deputy President

Mr. Kevin McConnell, the newly appointed deputy president, is an established veterinary practitioner focusing on equine health in Co Kildare. His contribution to the council has been significant, having been active as the chairman of the practice premises committee since January 2022. McConnell, like his counterpart, expressed honor at his election and underlined the council's crucial role in regulating the veterinary sector and safeguarding public interests in Ireland.

Leadership Transition and Future Direction

The council's chief executive and registrar, Niamh Muldoon, extended her congratulations to the new leadership and expressed gratitude to the outgoing president, Vivienne Duggan, for her steadfast service over the past two years. This change in leadership ushers in a fresh perspective and promises to drive positive changes within the veterinary community in Ireland.