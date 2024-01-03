en English
Health

Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans’ Triumph

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
In the wake of administrative errors, approximately 10,000 military veterans are on the brink of having to repay erroneously received disability benefits. The situation stems from income eligibility blunders committed by the Veterans Administration (VA). The VA’s non-service related disability benefits program, intended for the aid of impoverished veterans, was erroneously extended to veterans with incomes exceeding the eligibility limit.

Caught in the Crossfire: The Case of Roland Taylor

Roland Taylor, a 74-year-old Georgian and a Vietnam veteran with a Bronze Star to his name, found himself caught in this web of error. Taylor, who became legally blind due to glaucoma, was initially granted these benefits after his comrades from a VFW chapter assisted him in applying in 2012. This led to an additional $1,000 monthly benefit from the VA, supplementing his Social Security disability income.

However, a simple update to his marital status triggered a review that revealed the combined income of Taylor and his wife exceeded the eligibility limits. The VA subsequently demanded repayment of the $120,634 that was erroneously paid to Taylor. This sudden demand for repayment plunged Taylor into an undeserved financial struggle.

A Beacon of Hope: The VA Responds

Reacting to the plight of Taylor and several others, the VA has put a pause on all debt collection for the 9,900 affected veterans and is contemplating options for pension debt relief. There is a further review in progress for an additional 30,000 veterans. Simultaneously, the VA is probing into the data discrepancies that initially led to the overpayments.

Despite the grim circumstances, Taylor, who has adapted to life without the additional income, has accepted the impossibility of repaying the full debt.

Corporate Pension Plans: A Ray of Sunshine

In a contrasting scenario, the largest corporate defined benefit pension plans in the nation reached full funding in 2023, with an estimated aggregate pension funded status of 100. The funding deficit improved significantly from the $25 billion deficit at the end of 2022. Pension obligations saw a slight decrease from $1.23 trillion at the end of 2022 to an estimated $1.19 trillion at the end of 2023. Investment returns for 2023 are estimated to have averaged 10.4%, with domestic large capitalization equities increasing by 26%. This improvement in corporate pension plans’ financial health is a welcome development for plan sponsors.

Health Military United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

