Veteran’s Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran’s Crisis Line

Norman Wooten, an Army Vietnam Veteran, and patient at Bay Pines VA is relentlessly championing a cause that resonates deeply within the veteran community – suicide prevention. His mission, which commenced in 2022, concentrates on propagating the Veteran’s Crisis Line (VCL), a significant lifeline for veterans grappling with mental health crises.

Upgrading Accessibility to the Veteran’s Crisis Line

The VCL recently underwent a transformation, simplifying its access method to a shorter, more memorable number – 988. A swift press of 1 is now all it takes to connect to a world of support and intervention. This change is a direct outcome of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act that earmarked 988 as the universal number for suicide prevention and mental health crises.

Wooten’s VCL Awareness Campaign

Wooten’s awareness campaign involves the distribution of cards containing crucial information about the VCL and its new access method. His goal is to reach out to veterans who may be in need of support but find themselves lost, unaware of the help available at their fingertips. Wooten’s dedication to this cause is often referred to as a ‘never-ending labor of love,’ underlining the continuous urgency of suicide prevention efforts within the veteran community.

The Struggles of Military Children and Mental Health Stigma

The article also brings to light the struggles of Kris, a military child, who attempted suicide following his father’s military injury. Despite receiving mental health care, Kris was deemed medically ineligible to serve due to his mental health history. This situation underscores the prevailing stigma surrounding mental health within the military community, the obstacles military children face in seeking mental health care, and the disparities in the medical screening processes for recruits and active service members.

