Health

Veteran’s Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran’s Crisis Line

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Veteran’s Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran’s Crisis Line

Norman Wooten, an Army Vietnam Veteran, and patient at Bay Pines VA is relentlessly championing a cause that resonates deeply within the veteran community – suicide prevention. His mission, which commenced in 2022, concentrates on propagating the Veteran’s Crisis Line (VCL), a significant lifeline for veterans grappling with mental health crises.

Upgrading Accessibility to the Veteran’s Crisis Line

The VCL recently underwent a transformation, simplifying its access method to a shorter, more memorable number – 988. A swift press of 1 is now all it takes to connect to a world of support and intervention. This change is a direct outcome of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act that earmarked 988 as the universal number for suicide prevention and mental health crises.

Wooten’s VCL Awareness Campaign

Wooten’s awareness campaign involves the distribution of cards containing crucial information about the VCL and its new access method. His goal is to reach out to veterans who may be in need of support but find themselves lost, unaware of the help available at their fingertips. Wooten’s dedication to this cause is often referred to as a ‘never-ending labor of love,’ underlining the continuous urgency of suicide prevention efforts within the veteran community.

The Struggles of Military Children and Mental Health Stigma

The article also brings to light the struggles of Kris, a military child, who attempted suicide following his father’s military injury. Despite receiving mental health care, Kris was deemed medically ineligible to serve due to his mental health history. This situation underscores the prevailing stigma surrounding mental health within the military community, the obstacles military children face in seeking mental health care, and the disparities in the medical screening processes for recruits and active service members.

Together We Served: Commemorating Veterans

In another tangent of veteran-related news, Togetherweserved.com has launched a new Military Service Plaque. Available to every Veteran who served in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, or Coast Guard, the plaque features key service information, period-accurate graphics, and a choice of era-specific backgrounds. Veterans can also create plaques for departed family members. Furthermore, Together We Served is developing other variations of its Military Service Plaque and Shadow Box to suit different applications, slated for availability in 2024.

Health Military United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

